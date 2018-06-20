Breaking News

Eva Longoria welcomes her first child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:25 AM ET, Wed June 20, 2018

(CNN)Eva Longoria is now a mom.

The actress and her husband, business executive José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, shared the first photo of son Santiago Enrique Bastón with Hola! USA magazine.
According to the publication, Santiago was born Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz.
"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple said in a statement to Hola! USA.
    Longoria and Bastón married in 2016.
    Bastón, who is president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage.
    This is the first child for Longoria, 43, who was previously married to NBA star Tony Parker.