Eva Longoria welcomes her first child

Actress Eva Longoria and husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón welcomed son Santiago Enrique Bastón on June 19, Hola! USA magazine reported. The couple married in 2016. Bastón, president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage.

Brigitte Nielsen announced on Instagram in May 2018 that she was expecting at the age of 54. The Danish actress/model, the mother of four adult sons, married Mattia Dessi (pictured here) in 2006.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced in November that baby no. 2 was on its way. On May 17 she hinted that their son had arrived, tweeting "'Somebody's herrrrrrre" and followed up days later with a photo of new baby is, Miles Theodore Stephens (Legend's legal name is John Stephens). Daughter Luna was born in April 2016.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcomed their fourth child together, a son, in May. Baldwin also has an adult daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Meagan Camper and musician Pete Wentz of music group Fall Out Boy welcomed a baby girl in May. Wentz announced the birth of Marvel Jane Wentz on social media Mother's Day. He and Camper are the parents of a son, Saint Laszlo,3, and Wentz has a son, Bronx Mowgli, 9, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson.

Singer Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah revealed that they secretly married in July 2017 while on vacation and on May 2 they welcomed son Dana Isaiah Jr.

Actress and cooking show host Tia Mowry announced on her Instagram account that she gave birth to her daughter on May 5. She and and husband Cory Hardrict announced via social media in November that they were expecting their second child. The couple are already the parents of a six year old son, Cree.

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed a son, Billy Stamos, in April. The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2017 and married in February 2018.

Late Night host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe welcomed their second son on April 8. Ashe gave birth in their New York City apartment building lobby and Meyers shared the dramatic story on his show. New son Axel Strahl joins his big brother, Ashe Olsen, 2.

In April Kenya Moore announced during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion show that she and husband Marc Daly are expecting their first child. She surprised fans when she quietly married Daly in June 2017 during a private, island wedding. Moore initially keeping his identity a secret was a storyline on her show.

"Married at First Sight" alum Nick Pendergrast and girlfriend Heather Yerrid announced in February that they had welcomed twins in December. Their son and daughter, Logan Joseph and Layla Rae, were born prematurely.

"Breaking Bad " star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child and they welcomed a daughter in February. The pair married in 2013.

Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in February. She is the first child for the makeup mogul who kept her pregnancy under wraps.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced in December that she and husband, actor Jamie Watson, are expecting their first child together. The couple married in 2014 and Spears has a daughter, Maddie, who is 9, from a prior relationship.

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical "Hamilton," and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2010 and have a a three-year-old son, Sebastian.

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine announced the birth of their second child, a girl, in February. Gio Grace Levine joined big sister Dusty Rose who born in September 2016. The couple married in 2014.

Hamzi Hijazi and actress Jaime Pressly welcomed twins Leo and Lenon in October 2017 she announced on her Instagram account. Pressly has a 10 year-old son with a former boyfriend.

Singer Billy Joel welcomed baby number three in October 2017. The then 68-year-old told The Belfast Telegraph in September that his fourth wife, Alexis Joel,was pregnant with their second child. and the baby is due next month.

Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian Kevin Hart, have welcomed their first child, a boy. Hart tweeted about the birth of Kenzo Kash Hart on November 21. Hart has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden tweeted in December that he and his wife, producer Julia Carey, welcomed their third child, a girl. The couple are already parents to son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3.

Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1, 2017. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.

Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1 , 2017. The couple announced their engagement in December 2016 and married in November 2017.

Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5,2017. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June 2017.

Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May 2017 to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.