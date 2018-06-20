Rohingya girls face 'prison-like' conditions in refugee camps

(CNN) Adolescent Rohingya girls are being kept in stifling conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh, unable to go out, deprived of education and facing prospects of early marriage whether they want it or not, according to a report by the charity Plan International launched on World Refugee Day.

The report, Adolescent Girls in Crisis: Voices of the Rohingya is based on interviews with 300 refugee girls between 10 and 19 years old living in camps outside Cox's Bazar.

15-year-old Nur Nahar says that in Rohingyan culture, women on their periods are forbidden to go outside or interact with men. They have to sit on old mats and hide when men visit.

Plan found that once they arrived in a refugee shelter, girls were confined to tiny huts measuring just a few square feet, where temperatures soar close to 40° Celsius (104˚ Fahrenheit) each day, unable to go out because of restrictions placed on them by their families and for fear of violence.

"There is no doubt that adolescent Rohingya girls are one of the greatest victims in this humanitarian crisis," said Orla Murphy, Plan International's country director in Bangladesh in a press release. "The cramped and overcrowded conditions -- not only in the camps, but also inside the tiny tents they now call home -- are having a devastating impact on their lives.

Jahida, 17, experiences severe period pain. She wishes she had medication to help her cope.

