(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration to end family separation while maintaining a "zero tolerance" policy. First Lady Melania Trump has spent days encouraging him to make the decision, an official said.

-- Months after Hurricane Harvey, southeast Texas is flooding again. The flood zone includes McAllen, Texas, where hundreds of migrants await processing in a detention center.

-- Disney just sweetened the pot in the fight against Comcast for 21st Century Fox

-- Europe will hit the United States with retaliatory tariffs starting Friday.

-- The World Health Organization will no longer categorize transgender people as mentally ill.

-- The Pope added his voice to those criticizing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

-- Cardinal Theodore McCarrick , who led the Archdiocese of Washington and was a political force in the nation's capital, has been removed from the ministry due to a decades-old sexual abuse allegation.

-- Corey Lewandowski refused to apologize for saying "womp, womp" after hearing about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who had been separated from her mother.