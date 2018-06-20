(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration to end family separation while maintaining a "zero tolerance" policy. First Lady Melania Trump has spent days encouraging him to make the decision, an official said.
-- Months after Hurricane Harvey, southeast Texas is flooding again. The flood zone includes McAllen, Texas, where hundreds of migrants await processing in a detention center.
-- Disney just sweetened the pot in the fight against Comcast for 21st Century Fox.
-- Europe will hit the United States with retaliatory tariffs starting Friday.
-- The World Health Organization will no longer categorize transgender people as mentally ill.
-- The Pope added his voice to those criticizing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.
-- Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who led the Archdiocese of Washington and was a political force in the nation's capital, has been removed from the ministry due to a decades-old sexual abuse allegation.
-- Corey Lewandowski refused to apologize for saying "womp, womp" after hearing about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who had been separated from her mother.
-- Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo has made history. The Portuguese superstar helped bring his team to victory over Morocco this morning.