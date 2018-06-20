Breaking News

Nigeria's Super Eagles miss out on nearly $300k match bonus after Croatia loss

By Pius Ayinor, and Stephanie Busari, CNN

Updated 8:34 PM ET, Wed June 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Moscow, Russia (CNN)Nigeria's World Cup side have lost out on more than $300k promised to them by government officials and sponsors after last Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Croatia.

A Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman told CNN that the federation had approved bonus amounts of $10K to be paid to each of the players if they had won the game.
Ademola Olajire said: "Yes, the Super Eagles were to earn $10,000 each. It was meant to be their winning bonus for the game."
Nigeria World Cup kit sells out in minutes as fakes flood Lagos markets
Nigeria World Cup kit sells out in minutes as fakes flood Lagos markets
There were widespread reports in Nigeria Tuesday that the country's sports minister had promised to increase their bonus by $5,000 per player if they won their next game against Iceland.
    However his aide, Nneka Anibeze, told CNN that the reports were incorrect, adding that he had only promised the additional amount for their opening match, which they failed to win.
    Read More
    The team's loss against Croatia meant they also lost out on another $50,000 promised to them by the federation sponsor Aiteo, while Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki also promised the team another $50,000 for all games won, according to NFF president Amaju Pinnick.
    CONIFA: The alternative World Cup for stateless people and unrecognized nations
    CONIFA: The alternative World Cup for stateless people and unrecognized nations
    Reports from local media also said Saraki had gifted the team an additional $50,000 ahead of their departure to Russia.

    Bonus controversy

    Bonus payments have been an issue of controversy within the Nigeria squad and some other African countries in the past.
    Nigerian players have battled with the NFF leadership over very long delays in paying out bonuses especially in the qualification games leading to major tournaments.
    World Cup gambling in Kenya
    World Cup gambling in Kenya
    The fight culminated in a series of strikes by players at the start of the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
    Ghana's Black Stars made global headlines for the wrong reasons at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after their fight with their federation over monies owed.
    The disagreement forced FIFA to intervene by making advance payments to the Ghana FA to allow them to pay the players their bonus and put the media focus back on the pitch rather than the fights for cash.
    In the case of Nigeria, the government was forced to send a delegation carrying dollars in cash to pay the players on the eve of their game with France.
    The Super Eagles eventually lost the game and crashed out of the World Cup in 2014.
    It&#39;s official! Nigeria is the most stylish team at the World Cup
    It's official! Nigeria is the most stylish team at the World Cup
    The current NFF leadership say they have learned the painful lessons from the events in the Nigerian and Ghanaian camps and ensured that cash issues were sorted out way ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
    NFF president Pinnick explained to CNN that they signed an agreement on the bonus sharing formula with the players last year and also paid their share of FIFA's qualifying bonus upfront to avoid any disagreements.
    "We are confident now that without any distraction, the players can concentrate with Nigerians and fans of the Eagles see the most organized outing so far," Pinnick told CNN.
    After the players signed the bonus and allowances agreement with the NFF last year, team captain Mikel Obi told the federation's official website, thenff.com: "We are very happy and excited with this development. This is the first time since I started playing for the senior team that I would see everything regarding preparation and bonuses and allowances put down in black and white and a binding agreement executed.
    "It is reassuring that we now have a Federation leadership so committed to making everything work that they arranged this meeting and allowed the players to contribute and then set out to sign the agreement."

    Fans disappointed

    Fans have however been disappointed with the Nigerian team's performance in their opening game against Croatia, which they lost 2-0 because of an own goal and a penalty.
    The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Taking inspiration from the team&#39;s &quot;Super Eagles&quot; nickname, Nike&#39;s kit for Nigeria&#39;s football team features a bold neon green pattern that echoes the pattern of eagle wing feathers.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Taking inspiration from the team's "Super Eagles" nickname, Nike's kit for Nigeria's football team features a bold neon green pattern that echoes the pattern of eagle wing feathers.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    The Nike design team went to the Sao Paulo&#39;s football museum to inspect the revered jersey worn by the 1970 World Cup-winning team, just to make sure they got the shade of yellow exactly right in their new jersey.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    The Nike design team went to the Sao Paulo's football museum to inspect the revered jersey worn by the 1970 World Cup-winning team, just to make sure they got the shade of yellow exactly right in their new jersey.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    The kit is also reminiscent of what the Nigerian team wore at the 1994 World Cup, its debut at the tournament.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    The kit is also reminiscent of what the Nigerian team wore at the 1994 World Cup, its debut at the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    For Germany, Adidas looked to the past. The horizontal graphic printed across the chest recalls the uniform won by the German team that won the 1990 World Cup team. The gold crest symbolizes the defending champs&#39; victory in 2014.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    For Germany, Adidas looked to the past. The horizontal graphic printed across the chest recalls the uniform won by the German team that won the 1990 World Cup team. The gold crest symbolizes the defending champs' victory in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Similarly, Nike adorned its Portuguese kits with gold swooshes and player numbers are a nod to the team&#39;s victory at the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Similarly, Nike adorned its Portuguese kits with gold swooshes and player numbers are a nod to the team's victory at the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    For Belgium, Adidas has revisited a classic from the European Championships of 1984, bringing the distinctive argyle-print chest pattern into a new era.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    For Belgium, Adidas has revisited a classic from the European Championships of 1984, bringing the distinctive argyle-print chest pattern into a new era.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    For its Japanese kits, Adidas drew heavily on the ancient Sachiko stitching technique, with the rough white threads on an indigo base.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    For its Japanese kits, Adidas drew heavily on the ancient Sachiko stitching technique, with the rough white threads on an indigo base.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Poland, who will be competing at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, will wear a design inspired by the eagle, a national symbol. According to Nike, the diagonal chest pattern -- rendered in white and gray on the home kit, and red and two shades of red on the away kit -- &quot;represents the pride of the eagle cutting through the competition.&quot;
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Poland, who will be competing at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, will wear a design inspired by the eagle, a national symbol. According to Nike, the diagonal chest pattern -- rendered in white and gray on the home kit, and red and two shades of red on the away kit -- "represents the pride of the eagle cutting through the competition."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    It&#39;s not all about witty design references this year. The red-and-white checkered design for Croatia&#39;s Nike-designed kit is an obvious riff on the checkered crest at the center of the Croatian flag.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    It's not all about witty design references this year. The red-and-white checkered design for Croatia's Nike-designed kit is an obvious riff on the checkered crest at the center of the Croatian flag.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Adidas&#39; design for Argentina features not only the colors of the country&#39;s flag, but also laurels, which are part of the Argentinian coat of arms. These patriotic inclusions are in honor of the Argentine Football Association&#39;s 125th anniversary.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Adidas' design for Argentina features not only the colors of the country's flag, but also laurels, which are part of the Argentinian coat of arms. These patriotic inclusions are in honor of the Argentine Football Association's 125th anniversary.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Talk about attention to detail: The button on the collar of the Nike-designed French kit is imprinted with the words &quot;Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité&quot; -- &quot;Freedom, Equality, Fraternity&quot; -- the French national motto.
    Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018
    Talk about attention to detail: The button on the collar of the Nike-designed French kit is imprinted with the words "Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité" -- "Freedom, Equality, Fraternity" -- the French national motto.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    nigeria world cup 2018 football kit 1brazil world cup 2018 football kitnigeria world cup 2018 football kit 2germany world cup football kit 1portugal world cup 2018 football kitbelgium world cup 2018 kit 1japan world cup 2018 football kit 1poland world cup 2018 football kit 2croatia world cup football kit argentina world cup football kit france world cup 2018 football kit
    Nigeria are now at the bottom of the Group D table after the defeat but the team's coach Gernot Rohr has said he is very confident that the team would qualify to reach the next round.
    CAF: Issa Hayatou toppled after three decades as head of African football
    CAF: Issa Hayatou toppled after three decades as head of African football
    Rohr said: "We are disappointed. We recognize that Croatia had the better team... and my young players made mistakes, again on the corners. Of course you are not satisfied when you don't score.
    "We were satisfied with the organization of the team defensively, but we did not have many chances to score."
    Nigeria's next game is against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.