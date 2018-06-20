Nigeria's Super Eagles miss out on nearly $300k match bonus after Croatia loss

Moscow, Russia (CNN) Nigeria's World Cup side have lost out on more than $300k promised to them by government officials and sponsors after last Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Croatia.

A Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman told CNN that the federation had approved bonus amounts of $10K to be paid to each of the players if they had won the game.

Ademola Olajire said: "Yes, the Super Eagles were to earn $10,000 each. It was meant to be their winning bonus for the game."

There were widespread reports in Nigeria Tuesday that the country's sports minister had promised to increase their bonus by $5,000 per player if they won their next game against Iceland.

However his aide, Nneka Anibeze, told CNN that the reports were incorrect, adding that he had only promised the additional amount for their opening match, which they failed to win.

The team's loss against Croatia meant they also lost out on another $50,000 promised to them by the federation sponsor Aiteo, while Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki also promised the team another $50,000 for all games won, according to NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

Bonus controversy

Bonus payments have been an issue of controversy within the Nigeria squad and some other African countries in the past.

Nigerian players have battled with the NFF leadership over very long delays in paying out bonuses especially in the qualification games leading to major tournaments.

The fight culminated in a series of strikes by players at the start of the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana's Black Stars made global headlines for the wrong reasons at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after their fight with their federation over monies owed.

The disagreement forced FIFA to intervene by making advance payments to the Ghana FA to allow them to pay the players their bonus and put the media focus back on the pitch rather than the fights for cash.

In the case of Nigeria, the government was forced to send a delegation carrying dollars in cash to pay the players on the eve of their game with France.

The Super Eagles eventually lost the game and crashed out of the World Cup in 2014.

The current NFF leadership say they have learned the painful lessons from the events in the Nigerian and Ghanaian camps and ensured that cash issues were sorted out way ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

NFF president Pinnick explained to CNN that they signed an agreement on the bonus sharing formula with the players last year and also paid their share of FIFA's qualifying bonus upfront to avoid any disagreements.

"We are confident now that without any distraction, the players can concentrate with Nigerians and fans of the Eagles see the most organized outing so far," Pinnick told CNN.

After the players signed the bonus and allowances agreement with the NFF last year, team captain Mikel Obi told the federation's official website, thenff.com : "We are very happy and excited with this development. This is the first time since I started playing for the senior team that I would see everything regarding preparation and bonuses and allowances put down in black and white and a binding agreement executed.

"It is reassuring that we now have a Federation leadership so committed to making everything work that they arranged this meeting and allowed the players to contribute and then set out to sign the agreement."

Fans disappointed

Fans have however been disappointed with the Nigerian team's performance in their opening game against Croatia, which they lost 2-0 because of an own goal and a penalty.

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Taking inspiration from the team's "Super Eagles" nickname, Nike's kit for Nigeria's football team features a bold neon green pattern that echoes the pattern of eagle wing feathers. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 The Nike design team went to the Sao Paulo's football museum to inspect the revered jersey worn by the 1970 World Cup-winning team, just to make sure they got the shade of yellow exactly right in their new jersey. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 The kit is also reminiscent of what the Nigerian team wore at the 1994 World Cup, its debut at the tournament. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 For Germany, Adidas looked to the past. The horizontal graphic printed across the chest recalls the uniform won by the German team that won the 1990 World Cup team. The gold crest symbolizes the defending champs' victory in 2014. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Similarly, Nike adorned its Portuguese kits with gold swooshes and player numbers are a nod to the team's victory at the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 For Belgium, Adidas has revisited a classic from the European Championships of 1984, bringing the distinctive argyle-print chest pattern into a new era. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 For its Japanese kits, Adidas drew heavily on the ancient Sachiko stitching technique, with the rough white threads on an indigo base. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Poland, who will be competing at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, will wear a design inspired by the eagle, a national symbol. According to Nike, the diagonal chest pattern -- rendered in white and gray on the home kit, and red and two shades of red on the away kit -- "represents the pride of the eagle cutting through the competition." Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 It's not all about witty design references this year. The red-and-white checkered design for Croatia's Nike-designed kit is an obvious riff on the checkered crest at the center of the Croatian flag. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Adidas' design for Argentina features not only the colors of the country's flag, but also laurels, which are part of the Argentinian coat of arms. These patriotic inclusions are in honor of the Argentine Football Association's 125th anniversary. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Talk about attention to detail: The button on the collar of the Nike-designed French kit is imprinted with the words "Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité" -- "Freedom, Equality, Fraternity" -- the French national motto. Hide Caption 11 of 11

Nigeria are now at the bottom of the Group D table after the defeat but the team's coach Gernot Rohr has said he is very confident that the team would qualify to reach the next round.

Rohr said: "We are disappointed. We recognize that Croatia had the better team... and my young players made mistakes, again on the corners. Of course you are not satisfied when you don't score.

"We were satisfied with the organization of the team defensively, but we did not have many chances to score."

Nigeria's next game is against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.