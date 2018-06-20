Sex-for-grades scandal: Nigerian professor sacked

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A Nigerian university has sacked a professor who was caught on tape allegedly demanding sex from a female student in exchange for upgrading marks.

Accounting professor Richard Akindele was fired by Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in southwest Nigeria after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the university said.

The vice chancellor Eyitope Ogunbodede said in a statement that it had confirmed the voice on the tape soliciting his student Monica Osagie for sex was Akindele's.

Akindele had "acted in a manner that... compromised his position as a teacher and examiner... his conversations with Miss Osagie were about examination scores and inducement of favor for the alteration of examination scores," the university said.

The chancellor added that Akindele's request for sex in exchange for marks was a "scandalous behavior that has brought ridicule to the name of the university" and it portrayed the institution as a place where "teachers and examiners trade marks for sexual favors."

