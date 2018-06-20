Three dead as container load of plywood falls off bridge in Nigeria's largest city

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A container load of plywood fell off a flat panel truck climbing a flyover crushing cars and mostly empty commercial buses in Lagos, officials said.

"The truck was obviously overloaded and the wood was not well-tightened to the truck, so when it climbed the bridge, it poured its contents on three buses and a car under it," said Adesina Tiamiyu, who heads the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

The accident occurred at around 8pm local time on Tuesday in a bustling business district in Lagos, Nigeria's biggest capital city.

A search and rescue team said at least three people are dead and four are seriously injured.

"Three people have died so far and about four others that were injured have been taken to the hospital," Tiamiyu added.

