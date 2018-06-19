A closer look at the temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Tarnillo, Texas
Updated 10:12 PM ET, Tue June 19, 2018
(CNN)The Trump administration this month announced it has selected federal land in Tornillo, Texas, to house a temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children as the number of families separated at the Mexico border surges.
The shelter will initially have 360 beds but more will be added, if needed, Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Kenneth Wolfe said. The facility can hold up to 4,000 beds, according to GOP Texas Rep. Will Hurd, who recently visited the temporary shelter in the border town.
Here is a closer look. Photos of the interior were provided by DHS.