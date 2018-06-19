A closer look at the temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Tornillo, Texas

(CNN) The Trump administration this month announced it has selected federal land in Tornillo, Texas, to house a temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children as the number of families separated at the Mexico border surges.

The shelter will initially have 360 beds but more will be added, if needed, Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Kenneth Wolfe said. The facility can hold up to 4,000 beds, according to GOP Texas Rep. Will Hurd , who recently visited the temporary shelter in the border town.

Here is a closer look. Photos of the interior were provided by DHS.

An aerial photo of the temporary shelter in Tornillo.

Another view from above of children and workers.

The gates of the shelter.

Unaccompanied migrant children stand in a line.

The "soft-sided structures" -- also known as "semipermanent structures" -- at the temporary shelter will have cooling and heating systems, doors and floor, according to Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Kenneth Wolfe.

A Department of Health and Human Services photo shows the inside of a dorm.

A Department of Health and Human Services photo shows the intake area.

Correction: The headline of this story has been updated to correctly spell the location of the temporary shelter.