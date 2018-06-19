Richmond school drops Confederate name in favor of Barack Obama

(CNN) A Richmond, Virginia, elementary school will switch its name from that of a Confederate general to that of the nation's first black President.

On Monday, the Richmond school board voted to rename J.E.B. Stuart Elementary as Barack Obama Elementary School, reported CNN affiliate WTVR.

Members of the school's community submitted ideas for a new name and students at the Richmond school, which is 95% African-American according to WTVR, voted among seven choices. The top three finalists were: Barack Obama, Northside and Wishtree, the station reported.

Last year, a school board in Mississippi dropped the name Jefferson Davis, for the president of the Confederacy, in favor of naming an elementary school after America's 44th president.

Also on Monday, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, school board voted to rename Columbus and Chouteau elementary schools, but delayed the vote on what to call another elementary school that is named for Confederate general Robert E. Lee, reported CNN affiliate KRJH.

