Philadelphia immigration protesters line up empty children's shoes near Mike Pence's hotel

(CNN) As an Orthodox Jew, Sara Atkins says she grew up seeing images of children in Nazi concentration camps in World War II. If her great-grandparents hadn't gotten sponsorship to enter the United States legally, she would not be here, the 38-year-old said.

She took to the streets of Philadelphia Tuesday evening, holding her 12-year-old daughter Freida by the hand, and joined a protest against President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy.

Children's shoes lined Rittenhouse Square, a minute away by car from the Rittenhouse Hotel, where Vice President Mike Pence was attending a fundraiser for Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial candidate. Seeing the shoes stirred images of the camps in Atkins' mind.

"I thought 'Oh my gosh, this has happened before,'" she said. "Never again should really be never again."

The protest, called "Pence in PHL: Stop Separating Families! Trump/Pence Must Go!" was organized by several groups, including Juntos ("together" in Spanish), the Youth Caucus of America, Philly UP and Refuse Fascism Philly.