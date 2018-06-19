New York police to relax policy on smoking pot in public

(CNN) Most New Yorkers who are found smoking marijuana in public after September 1 will no longer be subject to arrest, the New York Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Offenders will instead be issued with a summons. There are some exceptions to the change in policy; marijuana users who are caught without identification, who already have a criminal warrant or documented history of violence, or whose smoking poses an immediate public safety risk could still be arrested.

"Today is a day where we take a step into the future," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Tuesday.

The announcement comes at the end of a 30-day period during which an NYPD task force worked with advocates and criminal justice experts to review its existing marijuana policy.

The NYPD has in the past been accused of arresting a disproportionate number of people of color for marijuana-related offenses.

