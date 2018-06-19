1 in 4 Muslim women in New York say they've been pushed on a subway platform while wearing a hijab

(CNN) Muslims and other religious minorities in New York have experienced widespread bias, discrimination and harassment -- including physical assault -- in recent years, a new survey finds.

Most of the respondents said they did not report the incidents to police or other authorities because they were afraid or suspected they wouldn't be taken seriously.

For example, 27 percent of Muslim Arab women who wear a hijab said they have been pushed on a subway platform, the commission reported.

"No one in New York City has permission to discriminate against or harass others because of who they are, where they pray, or what country they come from." said Carmelyn P. Malalis, the commission's chairperson. "The NYC Commission on Human Rights takes bias-motivated incidents very seriously and we are dedicated to combating them."

