Here are some of the protests against family separation happening today

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 5:25 AM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

(CNN)Outraged over the separation of children from their parents at the border, activists are planning protests throughout the country on Tuesday.

Federal authorities have separated at least 2,000 children at the border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy to crack down on illegal immigration. Critics of the policy have been holding rallies outside US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities around the country.
  • At 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, a family separation vigil is planned at ICE headquarters in Washington, DC.
  • In Texas, a march to the El Paso Processing Center is scheduled, followed by a rally against family separation at 9 a.m. local time.
    • Protesters are planning to gather at Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square to protest as Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend a Republican Governors Association event on Tuesday evening. Organizers have asked participants to bring children's shoes to line the street. "Get in the streets with us, get loud with us, saying Hell No!" according to the organizer's Facebook page.