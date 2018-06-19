Nine immigrants who helped make America great

Programming note: Join CNN anchors and correspondents for Join CNN anchors and correspondents for "Champions for Change," as they get involved in important causes, ask questions and share what they've discovered, Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.

(CNN) America is a nation of immigrants.

While immigration remains a topic of debate, it cannot be denied that the country we enjoy today, featuring world-class innovation, creativity and opportunity, would not be possible without the contribution of foreign-born persons who've chosen to live permanently in the United States.

Here are just a few foreign-born American citizens who've overcome the hardships that accompany relocating to a new country.

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: Czech Republic

Madeleine Korbel Albright was born Marie Jana Korbel on May 15, 1937, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, (now the Czech Republic). As a child, her family escaped Czechoslovakia 10 days after the Nazi invasion and fled to the United States.