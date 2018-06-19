5 things for June 19: Immigration, North Korea, trade, opioids, gerrymandering

(CNN) Have you seen "Incredibles 2" yet? It's shaping up to be a Disney classic -- and not just at the box office . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Immigration

DHS secretary: We will not apologize

DHS secretary: We will not apologize 00:53

DHS secretary: We will not apologize

Ex-staffer at shelter on why he quit his job

Ex-staffer at shelter on why he quit his job 01:39

Ex-staffer at shelter on why he quit his job

2. North Korea

Kim Jong Un is on the move again. On the heels of his meeting with President Trump in Singapore, the North Korean leader is in China today and tomorrow, presumably to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on his Trump summit . While the US-North Korean meeting was a first, Kim is a regular in China, and this will be his third trip there in three months. China is North Korea 's only real ally and supports its seemingly thawed diplomatic relations with the US.

JUST WATCHED N. Korea defector recalls field trip to execution Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH N. Korea defector recalls field trip to execution 01:36

3. Trade

JUST WATCHED China is killing my business. Now tariffs are too Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH China is killing my business. Now tariffs are too 03:04

4. Opioid crisis

JUST WATCHED Drug company knew early about opioid abuse, book claims Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Drug company knew early about opioid abuse, book claims 09:01

5. Gerrymandering

JUST WATCHED How gerrymandering got its name Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How gerrymandering got its name 01:57

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Millennials will be less happy, healthy in middle age than their parents

JUST WATCHED This is your brain on pain Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH This is your brain on pain 01:39

After being shut out for years, IKEA is finally headed to India

JUST WATCHED Watch this robot build an IKEA chair in minutes Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch this robot build an IKEA chair in minutes 00:57

Going on a cruise for the first time this summer? Here's what to know

JUST WATCHED The Business of Making Fun Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Business of Making Fun 02:46

Does marijuana increase sexual desire?

If by sex you mean "a whole can of Pringles and a nap," then yes

JUST WATCHED Why weed is stuck in a legal limbo Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why weed is stuck in a legal limbo 02:28

Chadwick Boseman gave his MTV Award to the Waffle House hero

He was accepting an award last night for best hero in a movie but decided to give it to a real one instead

JUST WATCHED Waffle House hero: We were tussling for gun Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Waffle House hero: We were tussling for gun 02:32

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force: separate but equal. It is going to be something so important."

President Trump, using a term from US segregationist history to describe his plans for a new military branch in space.

JUST WATCHED Trump directs creation of 'Space Force' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump directs creation of 'Space Force' 00:50

AND FINALLY

Just a relaxing little bath