$4,000 a minute pours in to help reunite separated immigrant families

(CNN) In less than three days, a California couple has raised over $3 million -- and counting -- through Facebook to help reunite undocumented families that have been separated at the border.

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The couple chose to raise money for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a nonprofit located in Texas that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees. The original goal of $1,500 was the minimum amount to cover bond fees for one person, according to RAICES.

By Monday night, the campaign surpassed its new $3 million goal with over 78,000 people donating to the cause.

"The run rate over the last 3 hours was nearly $4k every minute," posted Dave Willner on Facebook

RAICES confirmed to CNN that the organization has been in contact with the couple since Saturday.