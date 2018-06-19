Breaking News

Meghan and Harry attend Royal Ascot with the Queen

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 10:17 AM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Royal Ascot in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the famous royal procession that begins each day of racing at the Berkshire course west of London. The prestigious event is the jewel in the crown of the British Flat racing calendar.
Harry and Meghan, who were married at Windsor Castle last month, are expected to present the winning trophy for the St James&#39;s Palace Stakes, according to the Royal Ascot program.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sat next to his uncle, the Earl of Wessex in the third carriage in the royal procession. During the five-day event, top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course.
Harry and Meghan, who got married at Windsor Castle one month ago, were all smiles as they arrived at the racecourse.
Queen Elizabeth II is a big horse racing fan and never misses Royal Ascot. The tradition of riding by carriage through the Golden Gates and up Ascot&#39;s Straight Mile to open each day of racing was first introduced by King George IV in 1825.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall rode in the second carriage during the royal procession.
This year Queen Elizabeth wore a bright yellow outfit for the first day of Royal Ascot.
Story highlights

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married one month ago
  • They will present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

(CNN)Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first appearance at the UK's prestigious Royal Ascot -- the jewel in the crown of the British horse racing calendar.

She joined her husband Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II for the first day of the race meeting, which runs until June 23.
Harry and Meghan, who got married at Windsor Castle one month ago, are expected to present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes, according to the Royal Ascot program.
    The couple arrived in a horse-drawn carriage -- a practice which began in 1825 with members of the royal family entering the course every day from Windsor Castle.
    The Duchess of Sussex arrived dressed in a cream dress, with a cream and black hat; the Queen wore bright yellow.
    Royal Ascot is Britain's richest meeting -- with a $9.7 million in prize pot and eight Group One races, the highest level in racing.
    Meghan carried out her first official solo engagement alongside the Queen last week where they opened a new toll bridge in the northwest UK county of Cheshire.
    Royal Ascot: A quintessentially English tradition
    Today, Kensington Palace also announced the couple will visit Dublin, Ireland next month on July 10 and 11.
    "They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future," the Palace tweeted.