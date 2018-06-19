Story highlights The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married one month ago

They will present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

(CNN) Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first appearance at the UK's prestigious Royal Ascot -- the jewel in the crown of the British horse racing calendar.

She joined her husband Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II for the first day of the race meeting, which runs until June 23.

Harry and Meghan, who got married at Windsor Castle one month ago, are expected to present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes, according to the Royal Ascot program.

The couple arrived in a horse-drawn carriage -- a practice which began in 1825 with members of the royal family entering the course every day from Windsor Castle.

A warm welcome to the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex at #RoyalAscot... pic.twitter.com/LloJ3Vvsq2 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 19, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex arrived dressed in a cream dress, with a cream and black hat; the Queen wore bright yellow.