Senate staffer charged with lying to FBI requests Trump gag order

(CNN) James Wolfe, former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee charged with lying to FBI agents, filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent anyone involved with his case -- up to and including President Donald Trump -- from speaking publicly about the case.

In the filing, Wolfe's attorneys say comments made by Trump and senior Justice Department officials "have threatened Mr. Wolfe's right to a fair trial under the Sixth Amendment" with an impartial jury and the presumption of innocence.

Last week Trump told reporters that "It's very interesting that they caught a leaker ... it's a very important leaker."

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement last week that the allegations were "doubly troubling as the false statements concern the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive and confidential information."

Wolfe's attorneys pointed to those two statements in their motion, noting that Wolfe has not been charged with leaking classified information. Wolfe has been charged on three counts of giving false statements to the FBI about providing two reporters with non-public information related to the matters occurring before the committee.

