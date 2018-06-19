Washington (CNN) A Facebook Live question and answer session hosted by the State Department on Tuesday promised "Family Travel Hacks," but soon became a platform for critics to blast the Trump administration over the separation of children and parents at the US-Mexico border.

"Are you traveling with kids this year?" the organizers ask in the event's description. "Have questions about getting their passports, and want tips to make travel easier?"

"Join us for a Facebook Live with Carl and Kim from Passport Services," they continued. "They'll share lots of tips with you to make traveling with the whole family easier."

But instead of the usual questions about applying for a baby's first passport, Carl and Kim were inundated with sarcastic queries about how to avoid family separation at the border.

"If I am mistaken for a foreigner trying to enter the country illegally and ICE takes my children away and locks them in a cage will the State Department help me get them back?" asked Facebook user Christian Day in an early comment.

