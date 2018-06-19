Key Trump Senate ally asks for halt to family separations

(CNN) Top Senate Republican Orrin Hatch broke with President Donald Trump on Tuesday over separating families at the southern border, telling reporters he's "not real happy with the way things are going right now."

Hatch, who has been a close ally of Trump's and reaped his praise on the passage of the GOP tax bill last year , announced on Twitter that he has sent a letter to the Justice Department asking it to pause the practice of separating families.

"I've asked for a pause so we can really evaluate this and do what's in the best interest of these children and their families. And we ought to be doing everything in our power to bring the children together with their parents," he told reporters on Tuesday. "So I want to pause so we can really approach these things intelligently."

Hatch said he hasn't heard anything back yet from his colleagues about the letter but suspects they will be grateful he acted. He added that he thought he would be speaking with Attorney General Jeff Sessions about it.

