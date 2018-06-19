New York to sue Trump administration for family separations

(CNN) New York intends to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over family separations at the border, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a phone call with journalists that he would like the lawsuit to be filed within two weeks.

A statement from Cuomo's office said the lawsuit would assert the administration "is violating the Constitutional rights of thousands of immigrant children and their parents who have been separated at the border."

The governor's office is aware of more than 70 immigrant children in federal shelters in New York, and the state would sue "to protect the health and well-being of children" held in New York and elsewhere, the statement said.

