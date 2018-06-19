(CNN) A bipartisan pair of senators penned a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to withdraw the Trump administration's nominee to a high-profile role over concerns that he has "spread misinformation" about immigrants and displayed a "lack of empathy" towards refugees.

In the letter sent Tuesday, Arizona Republican John McCain and Delaware Democrat Chris Coons urged the withdrawal of Ronald Mortensen's nomination to the position of assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration.

In that position, Mortensen would be overseeing the unit within the State Department that controls the US Refugee Admissions Program and the US assistance program for refugees' repatriation, local integration and resettlement in the United States.

The call for the withdrawal of Mortensen's name comes as the Trump administration faces pressure from both sides of the aisle in Congress to stop its "zero tolerance" policy that's resulted in undocumented immigrant parents being separated from their children on the southern border. Both Coons and McCain have publicly decried the practice, and McCain released a statement Monday calling it an "affront" to American decency.

"We are deeply concerned about the possibility of a virulent opponent of immigration serving as the United States' senior diplomat for migration and refugee policies," the letter reads.

