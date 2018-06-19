Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono on Tuesday called for the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, accusing her of lying for President Donald Trump over US immigration policies.

Hirono's comments come as the administration has been put under increased pressure to answer for the policy that has led to separating undocumented children from their parents at the border.

Nielsen spoke to reporters at the White House press briefing Monday, where she made the case there was little the President could do to end the practice, which she attributed to previously existing law.

"These are not normal times, because we have a president who lies every single day and he expects the people around him -- he thrusts them forward as he did with Kirstjen Nielsen yesterday to lie for him," Hirono told reporters. "So, I have said that everything around him who have basically sold their souls to keep their jobs and lie for the President, I would welcome their resignations. She lied yesterday for the President."

Later Tuesday, Hirono addressed Trump directly, and called on him to take out his "God damn pen" and change the policy.

