Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump brought up GOP Rep. Mark Sanford's primary loss last week during a meeting on immigration Tuesday with House Republicans, according to members in the room.

Trump first asked whether Sanford was present, according to one member in the room. When he heard Sanford wasn't, Trump called him a "nasty guy," according to sources.

Arizona's Republican Rep. Paul Gosar told CNN there were "moans" and "groans" when the President called out Sanford.

Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican who's the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, said he didn't remember exactly what Trump said about Sanford but that "it didn't go over great in the room."

"There were a few moans. Mark's one of our colleagues, and agree with him or not," Walker said, "he's an honest man."

