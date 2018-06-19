Embattled DHS chief wins Trump's praise after testy White House briefing

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump offered up rare praise for Kirstjen Nielsen during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans Tuesday night, a source in the room told CNN, a notable vote of confidence for the previously embattled homeland security secretary.

He then lauded her publicly in a tweet, an honor in his book, remarking that she "did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want 'heart' and security in America!"

Homeland Security @SecNielsen did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want "heart" and security in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

JUST WATCHED CNN reporter: How is this not child abuse? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN reporter: How is this not child abuse? 01:46

"This administration did not create a policy of separating families at the border," Nielsen said during the briefing, later bristling when asked if the policy was intended to stir up outrage.

"I find that offensive," Nielsen said. "Why would I ever create a policy that purposely does that?"

Read More