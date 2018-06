Embattled DHS chief wins Trump's praise after testy White House briefing

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump offered up rare praise for Kirstjen Nielsen during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans Tuesday night, a source in the room told CNN, a notable vote of confidence for the previously embattled homeland security secretary.

He then lauded her publicly in a tweet, an honor in his book, remarking that she "did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want 'heart' and security in America!"

Nielsen was pushed in front of cameras abruptly Monday to defend the practice of separating parents from children at the border after images of children being kept in chain-link cages dominated cable news coverage and prompted widespread outrage from Democrats and Republicans. Critics said she did little to answer their questions about the zero-tolerance policy as she, at times, contradicted what other administration officials have said regarding whether it was aimed at deterring other immigrants from crossing the border illegally.

"This administration did not create a policy of separating families at the border," Nielsen said during the briefing, later bristling when asked if the policy was intended to stir up outrage.

"I find that offensive," Nielsen said. "Why would I ever create a policy that purposely does that?"

