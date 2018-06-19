Trump loses top operations official

(CNN) Joe Hagin, the White House official who orchestrated logistics for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will depart the administration next month, according to officials.

A veteran of every Republican administration since President Ronald Reagan, Hagin will return to the private sector.

"Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration," Trump wrote in an emailed statement. "He planned and executed the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a President, and he did it all perfectly. We will miss him in the office and even more on the road. I am thankful for his remarkable service to our great country."

Hagin initially told people in February that he would leave the administration in the coming weeks. Before re-entering government at the start of the Trump administration, Hagin ran a private contracting firm he founded with other former officials.

When the White House was hit with the scandal involving former staff secretary Rob Porter, however, Hagin was viewed as one of the few other officials in the West Wing who could lead a professional operation. He decided to stay for several more months.

