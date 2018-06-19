Washington (CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz can now add basketball scrimmage champion to his resume.

The Texas Republican beat late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a one-on-one basketball game , which was played Saturday and partially televised on Kimmel's show Monday night.

Cruz challenged Kimmel to the charity match after the comic mocked the Texas senator for tweeting a photo where Cruz "looked like a blobfish," at the NBA's Western Conference finals. Their scrimmage was deemed the "Blobfish Basketball Classic."

"Just like a blobfish, the game was sloppy, and within moments we were gasping for air," Kimmel said on his show Monday night. "We played one on one. It took almost an hour to get to six points -- which would be a lot if this was a World Cup soccer game. But it was not."

However, the real winners, Cruz and Kimmel agreed, were the Texas Children's Hospital and Generation One, a Houston-based education non-profit. Proceeds from the game -- which totaled more than $80,000 -- benefited the two charitable organizations.