Ivanka encouraged him to act to stop separations, Trump tells lawmakers

(CNN) Though she has remained publicly silent, Ivanka Trump has spoken to her father about the images of families being separated on the US-Mexico border, President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers Tuesday evening.

"He mentioned Ivanka talked to him about that," New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins told reporters following the closed-door meeting.

Collins continued: "His daughter had seen the images and said for a lot of reasons we should be dealing with this. And that is what this bill does."

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, also said Trump mentioned being approached by Ivanka on family separations.

"He mentioned that his daughter Ivanka had encouraged him to end this, and he said he does recognize that it needs to end and the images are painful and he's looking for a legislative solution," Curbelo said. "He discussed the optics and the policy itself and I think he's not comfortable with either."

