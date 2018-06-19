Ivanka encouraged Trump to act to stop separations, made calls to lawmakers

(CNN) Ivanka Trump met with her father, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday to discuss the images of immigrant families being separated at the US-Mexico border, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told CNN.

"She offered the President her support and she said she would talk to any member of Congress to help find a legislative solution to the issue," Gidley said.

After the meeting, Ivanka Trump called House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, both Republican lawmakers with whom she developed a close relationship during her push on the child tax credit. On Monday, she had traveled to California for a fundraiser with McCarthy.

She agrees with her father's sentiments that he hates the family separation issue and doesn't want it to occur, although she has remained publicly silent on the topic.

Her private conversation with her father was first revealed by the President during a closed-door meeting Tuesday evening with House Republicans.

