Acting ICE director on whether 'zero tolerance' policy is humane: 'It's the law'

(CNN) Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan wouldn't say President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings, which has led to children being separated from their parents, is humane Tuesday, saying only, "I think it's the law."

When asked the question by CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" Tuesday, Homan wouldn't say yes.

"I think, I think it's the law," Homan said after a pause.

When pressed, Homan hesitated and said, "I think it's the law and I'm in law enforcement and I must follow the law."

When asked about the impact of the zero tolerance policy on the ICE officers who enforce it, Homan again emphasized their legal responsibilities.

