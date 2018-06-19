Warren wants to put a hold on nominee to lead CFPB

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she's putting a hold on the nomination for Kathy Kraninger to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until she turns over documents related to her role in the administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has been separating undocumented children from their parents.

Kraninger currently serves as the program associate director for general government programs at the Office of Management and Budget.

CNN has reached out to the Office of Management and Budget as well as the White House for comment, and neither immediately responded.

The letter notes that in that role she oversees the executive branch agencies, including preparing the President's budget and providing "ongoing policy and management guidance."

The letter comes after the administration publicly announced last month its decision to charge every adult caught crossing the border illegally with federal crimes, as opposed to referring those with children mainly to immigration courts, as previous administrations did.