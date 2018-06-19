This father from El Salvador caught at border is thankful to be reunited with son

McAllen, Texas (CNN) It was an agonizing 36 or so hours for Ever Alexander Morejon Gonzalez and his 7-year-old boy.

Caught after being smuggled across the Rio Grande into Texas, the father and son from El Salvador were separated by the US government.

But on Tuesday, after being reunited over the weekend following a day and a half apart, they held hands like they would never let go again and boarded a bus from McAllen, Texas, to Florida, where they will stay with a friend who is a US citizen while Gonzalez awaits a date in immigration court.

The 38-year-old fisherman from a village in El Salvador said he was terrified when authorities separated him from Emerson Alexander.

He thought, "Oh my god, what have I gotten myself into? I'm losing my freedom and my child."

Read More