Congressional Hispanic Caucus members shout at Trump outside Capitol Hill meeting

(CNN) In a dramatic scene on Capitol Hill, five Democratic members of Congress protested directly in front of President Donald Trump as he departed a Republican meeting Tuesday.

The members -- all part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus -- held signs that read "Families Belong Together" and stood before cameras and reporters while waiting outside of the Republican gathering.

When US Capitol Police began clearing the hallways and staging for Trump's departure, the members assembled themselves within the President's anticipated walking path. Trump then started to make his way out of the building, and the members shouted and held up their signs -- all within inches of him as he walked past.

"Stop separating our families," Rep. Juan Vargas of California shouted. "We won't go away!"

The President briefly stopped in front of them and appeared to ignore them as he reached his arm in the air to wave to the cameras and reporters behind the group of members.

