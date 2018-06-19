Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking classified information

Washington (CNN) Joshua Schulte, a former CIA employee, has been charged with leaking classified information, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

A grand jury indicted Schulte on a series of charges, including illegal gathering of national defense information and illegal transmission of unlawfully possessed national defense information.

According to the indictment, Schulte, 29, obtained classified information in 2016 related to US intelligence-gathering capabilities and then provided that information to an organization that "purports to publicly disseminate classified, sensitive, and confidential information."

A Justice Department prosecutor revealed in a January court session in New York that a former CIA employee had been suspected of leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks, which posted thousands of pages of CIA documents with secret cyber tools in March 2017.

