Rep. Goodlatte on family separations: 'The laws need to be changed'

Washington (CNN) The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called for laws to be changed in order to not separate migrant children from their families at the border.

"We need to do everything we can to make sure that we have the ability when parents show up with their children to let the children stay with the parents," Virginia Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte said in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

He added that the "law needs to be changed" and that "every effort needs to be made to take care of children when they're separated from their parents."

At least 2,300 children have been separated from their families at the border since the Department of Homeland Security implemented a "zero-tolerance" policy, which the Trump administration claims can only be changed by Congress.

Goodlatte said Tuesday that children should not be kept from their families, though he says he does not believe it constitutes child abuse.

