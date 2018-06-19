The story from 1931 we still need to hear on Juneteenth

Ellen Gruber Garvey's books include "Writing With Scissors: American Scrapbooks from the Civil War to the Harlem Renaissance" and "The Adman in the Parlor." She is a professor of English at New Jersey City University. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) June 19 is the anniversary of the day in 1865 that black people in Galveston, Texas, belatedly learned from the Union Army that the Civil War was over and that they were freed. African-Americans have celebrated Juneteenth since 1866 as both a commemoration of freedom and a remembrance of the lies of whites.

The news that the war was over was withheld from Kossola, known in his American life as Cudjo Lewis, the subject of Zora Neale Hurston's recently published " Barracoon ," as well. Although Robert E. Lee surrendered on April 10 , Kossola's owner, the brother of the man who had led the voyage to enslave him, failed to tell him that he was free. He learned it on April 12, from Union soldiers. The time lag was less dramatic than for the Galveston people, yet the theft of additional days of his life resonates in this account of a stolen life.

Ellen Gruber Garvey

Between 1928 and 1931, Zora Neale Hurston spent months getting to know the last survivor of the last slave ship to land in the United States, and wrote up their conversations. The resulting work, "Barracoon," has finally been published over 80 years later after spending decades in Howard University's library. Hurston is best known for her groundbreaking novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God," but it is her training as an anthropologist -- how her careful listening and writing preserved a record of a unique life -- that enabled "Barracoon" to challenge the dominant, popular story of the Middle Passage and African enslavement in ways that still teach us today.

In Hurston's conversations with Kossola, he emerges as an extraordinary and representative man who endured unimaginable horror, loss and trauma, who was robbed and disregarded, but who built up a family and community and endured. "Barracoon" brings him to the reader in conversation and relationship with Hurston the anthropologist and loving story hearer -- eating crabs, offering peaches from his yard, photographed in his chosen clothing and stance. She needed and wanted to tell his story richly and beautifully, because for decades the story of the transatlantic slave trade had been told almost entirely by white people, who celebrated slave ship voyages as a way white youths became men. Their stories were part of the Lost Cause ideology. They have left their mark on American understanding of history. Hurston's now-recovered story of Kossola's life fought back against them.

Hurston conducted her work at a time when, since the 1870s, American magazines had been publishing memoirs and stories by whites that made buying, transporting and selling Africans part of the same Lost Cause ideology that helped build Confederate monuments and generated textbooks glorifying slavery. It was part of the package that claimed that the Civil War was fought over states rights, not slavery, and that happy plantation life and Confederate honor and gallantry on the field were the real stories to be told repeatedly. By the time readers browsed through two or three such slave ship stories in Harper's Monthly, Scribner's or The Century, they assumed they were reading accurate reflections of events. Formulas have that power.