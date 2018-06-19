Breaking News

Test your poison ivy knowledge before the plant ruins your summer

By Blake Farmer, Nashville Public Radio

Updated 4:25 AM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

Remember that terrible bee sting you got last summer? Or the nasty sunburn from this year's first outdoor barbecue? Dr. Trevor Holly Cates, a naturopathic physician from Park City, Utah, offers natural methods to make this summer your healthiest -- and most chemical-free -- yet.
Nothing ruins a vacation like the annoying itch and, well, burning sensation that comes with a sunburn. If it's too late to save yourself from a burn, apply aloe vera for soothing relief. Don't have access to the actual plant? Avoid aloe vera gel with green dyes or harsh additives.
Summer means spending balmy nights on the patio or taking long walks through the neighborhood, which unfortunately can bring some uninvited guests: hungry mosquitoes, waiting to bite.Keep those little suckers away with essential oils like citronella or geranium oil. To treat a mosquito bite, look for homeopathic apis (which is made from a crushed bee's body ... really) in a health food store. It comes in both a pill and an ointment, and both help with itching.
Nope, shaking your head vigorously is not the way to go on this one. Look for homeopathic ear drops, which are sometimes used for earaches. Or, to avoid that still-swimming feeling before it starts, pour a little hydrogen peroxide into the ear to help the water bubble out.
If you've just taken a spill on your Rollerblades, look for calendula to apply to cuts and scrapes. It's made from the calendula flower (which is similar to a marigold), comes in a non-alcoholic spray or an ointment, is antimicrobial and heals body tissue. Natural comfrey, made from the leafy comfrey plant that commonly grows in England, is also used on the skin for healing purposes, as well as vitamin E, which prevents scarring.
Thanks for making beautiful summer flowers possible, bees, but we're not so grateful for your throbbing, itching sting.If you've had an unfriendly encounter with a hornet, wasp or bee, try making a simple paste out of baking soda and water. Spread the paste on the sting to soothe it.
Forgot to wear gloves while doing some gardening? Got a little off-path on that hike? If you've gotten tangled in poison ivy, you'll be feeling the effects and want to act fast. Tame the itchy rash with Anacardium or rhus tox, Cates says. They are frequently used as natural solutions to skin ailments. Anacardium is made from a plant in the cashew tree family, and rhus tox is made from a dilution of the poison ivy plant itself.
During the summer, blondes may not have more fun when it comes to rinsing chlorine and other pool chemicals from their hair. To avoid a green hue, rinse hair with tomato juice after a swim, Cates says.
Knees and elbows covered in bruises from beach volleyball? Try a small amount of homeopathic arnica as a topical ointment to reduce bruising and swelling. In its pill form, it helps with inflammation, but it can possibly be unsafe in large doses. Arnica is made from a family of plants known for their yellow flowers.
Story highlights

  • The axiom "leaves of three, let it be" is accurate, but those leaves can come in many shapes
  • Steroids and anti-itch medicine don't solve the whole problem

(CNN)It was a close encounter in 2012 that made microbiologist John Jelesko take an interest in poison ivy.

The Virginia Tech associate professor was cutting up a downed tree with an electric chainsaw. What he didn't realize was that his power cable had been dragging through poison ivy. So, at the end of the day, as he coiled the cord around his palm and elbow, he inadvertently launched a career-bending science experiment.
"Within 48 hours, I had your classic case of poison ivy on my arm. And as a scientist, I said, 'This is interesting, how bad can it be? I'll just leave this untreated,'" he recalled, sheepishly. "In about two weeks, I had learned just how uncomfortable poison ivy rash could be."
    Uncomfortable sounds like an understatement. Jelesko said he barely slept while fighting the urge to "claw my itching flesh off." Eventually, he went to his family doctor, who prescribed oral steroids.
    Hot mess: The grossest health concerns of summer
    The experience sparked years of research into a plant he calls a "familiar stranger." He has studied the chemical, urushiol, that triggers that telltale rash and the plant's biology overall.
    The tricky thing about avoiding poison ivy, Jelesko said, is the plant is highly adaptable and can take many different forms in different environments.
    "It's remarkable," he said, with a laugh. "There's just an enormous amount of things with this plant that are currently unknown."
    Here, he offers insights into how to recognize Toxicodendron radicans, the scientific name of the plant, before you risk touching it -- and what to do if it's too late.

    Know The Leaf Shapes

    The axiom "leaves of three, let it be" is accurate, said Jelesko, but those leaves can come in many shapes, even on the same plant. You're safe if the plant has thorns -- poison ivy doesn't -- but it does sometimes have little white berries.

    Can You Recognize This Leaf?

    All of these are the same pesky, rash-inducing plant. Poison ivy leaves sometimes appear with jagged or lobed edges, and sometimes smooth.
    Clockwise from top left: poison ivy with smooth edges, jagged edges, notched leaves and round leaves. 
    Clockwise from top left: poison ivy with smooth edges, jagged edges, notched leaves and round leaves. 

    Same Plant, Many Forms

    Poison ivy can present as a vine or a shrub. When mature vines climb up a tree, their shape can even mimic that of the host tree. Simply pushing aside an innocent-seeming branch could make the passer-by pay a few days later, when a rash begins to well up.
    Jelesko's latest research, which is not yet published, finds that in cities poison ivy tends to grow as a climbing vine, whereas out in the forest, most of the plants are ground-creeping vines. And poison ivy is much more prevalent in "landscapes modified by humans" than out in the middle of the woods.
    Some poison ivy vines can be downright awe-inspiring in their size, like the one in this video.

    What To Do When The Tricky Plant Wins ...

    If you think you've touched a plant, or unfortunately know you have, follow these tips to alleviate the problem. Of course, prevention is the best route. For John Jelesko, he now dons a protective Tyvek suit and two pairs of gloves when he wallows in poison ivy. Your last line of defense:
    • Wash with soap and water within a few hours. This tends to prevent an outbreak in most people.
    • Keep an eye out for a streaky, red rash in the first few days, especially if you've previously had a reaction to poison ivy. For poison ivy newbies, the rash could take a week to develop. Repeat customers can start breaking out in a day or two. Rather than building immunity, multiple exposures can make someone more sensitive, priming the immune system to produce a more "robust" response, Jelesko said.
    • When a rash appears, dermatologists recommend soothing it with anti-itch or corticosteroid cream.
    • And if it gets really bad, go to the doctor, especially if the rash involves sensitive areas like the mouth or genitals.
    • But steroids and anti-itch medicine doesn't solve the whole problem. A researcher at Duke University found that part of the body's response involves a protein known for inducing inflammation on the skin, "exciting" the nerve fibers in the skin and sending itchy signals to the brain. An antibody that counteracts the protein is currently in a clinical trial with humans to determine potential side effects.
    • If your pup came along with you on the outing that exposed you to poison ivy, never fear. Dogs are not allergic — but their fur can definitely hold the oil and transfer it to their owners, so pet your dog with caution after hiking past poison ivy. Scientists haven't found many animals that break out like humans do, though lab mice seem to be allergic enough for research.

    This story is part of a partnership that includes Nashville Public Radio, NPR and Kaiser Health News.