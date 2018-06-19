(CNN) For football fans across the globe, the opportunity to go to the World Cup is something dreams are made of.

For 30 children who live with serious illnesses or conditions, that dream has come true courtesy of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and a group of other donors.

The Russian has donated a hefty six-figure sum to the Israel-based "Fulfilling Dreams" charity, which takes children with serious illnesses to major football tournaments across the world.

Abramovich's money and donations from others across the world have enabled Gilad Salter, the CEO and founder of the charity, to fund flights from Israel to Russia, hotels and food throughout the week-long stay.

The group of 68, which includes 38 carers, will take in three World Cup games during their stay in Russia.

Polina Feldman, 9, is traveling abroad for the first time in her life

