World Cup fans raise an Egyptian man in a wheelchair in a moment of celebration -- and unity

(CNN) The World Cup is more than just a global sporting event that inspires fierce pride and intense competition. It's also meant to unite people.

And a photo that has been shared widely is proof that sometimes it does just that.

The photo, posted on a Facebook page about football players and fans, shows an Egyptian man in a wheelchair being lifted by fellow football fans from other countries.

The photo was taken at the Fan Fest on Thursday, on the opening day of the World Cup, where people from all walks of life were cheering on their home teams.

Hassan Sedky, 25, was with his best friend Mostafa Amin to cheer on Egypt.

