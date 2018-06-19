Mo Salah scores but Russia thumps Egypt

Story highlights Russia 3-1 Egypt

Hosts move closer to the last 16

Salah scores second-half penalty

(CNN) Mo Salah finally made his World Cup bow and scored a goal but the Egyptian could not save his country as the Pharaohs' hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of football's showpiece event were all but ended by a clinical Russia.

On a rainy night in St Petersburg, Russia recorded their second convincing win of the group stages with this 3-1 victory against an Egyptian side which had hoped that Salah's return from injury would kickstart their tournament.

Competing at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years, Egypt's campaign is effectively over within five days thanks to second-half strikes by Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba, and an Ahmed Fathi own goal.

The win leaves Russia top of Group A with six points, while a second loss in as many games means Egypt's World Cup will end in disappointment.

Egypt have to hope for the unlikely on Wednesday -- a Saudi Arabia victory over Uruguay -- if they are to have any chance of getting beyond the group stages. Should Saudi Arabia fail to beat the South Americans, Russia will qualify for the last 16 and Egypt will be eliminated.

There was to be no happy ending for Salah at Russia 2018.