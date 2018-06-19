Breaking News

Mo Salah scores but Russia thumps Egypt

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

Russia&#39;s Artem Dzyuba, left, goes shoulder to shoulder with Egypt&#39;s Ahmed Hegazy during Russia&#39;s 3-1 victory on Tuesday, June 18.
Russia's Artem Dzyuba, left, goes shoulder to shoulder with Egypt's Ahmed Hegazy during Russia's 3-1 victory on Tuesday, June 18.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring Egypt&#39;s lone goal from the penalty spot. The Egyptians were down 3-0 at the time. Salah missed the team&#39;s first match because of injury.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring Egypt's lone goal from the penalty spot. The Egyptians were down 3-0 at the time. Salah missed the team's first match because of injury.
Egypt&#39;s Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia&#39;s Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
Egypt&#39;s first goal came when the ball deflected off Ahmed Fathi.
Egypt's first goal came when the ball deflected off Ahmed Fathi.
Poland&#39;s Jan Bednarek, left, clears the ball past Senegal&#39;s Moussa Konate on Tuesday. Senegal won the match 2-1.
Poland's Jan Bednarek, left, clears the ball past Senegal's Moussa Konate on Tuesday. Senegal won the match 2-1.
Senegal&#39;s Ismaila Sarr is tackled by Maciej Rybus.
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr is tackled by Maciej Rybus.
Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia&#39;s Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
The referee shows a red card to Colombia&#39;s Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
English players celebrate Harry Kane&#39;s first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
England&#39;s Kieran Trippier wins a header over Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia.
England's Kieran Trippier wins a header over Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia.
A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
Trippier is challenged by Syam Ben Youssef.
Trippier is challenged by Syam Ben Youssef.
Belgium&#39;s Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama&#39;s Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium&#39;s 3-0 victory.
Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on Monday.
Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday.
Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
Switzerland&#39;s Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
Switzerland's Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
Germany&#39;s Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico&#39;s Javier Hernandez.
Germany's Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico's Javier Hernandez.
Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
Iceland&#39;s fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country&#39;s first appearance in the World Cup.
Iceland's fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country's first appearance in the World Cup.
Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia.
Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia.
French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France&#39;s Samuel Umtiti.
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday&#39;s victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s match.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Story highlights

  • Russia 3-1 Egypt
  • Hosts move closer to the last 16
  • Salah scores second-half penalty

(CNN)Mo Salah finally made his World Cup bow and scored a goal but the Egyptian could not save his country as the Pharaohs' hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of football's showpiece event were all but ended by a clinical Russia.

On a rainy night in St Petersburg, Russia recorded their second convincing win of the group stages with this 3-1 victory against an Egyptian side which had hoped that Salah's return from injury would kickstart their tournament.
Competing at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years, Egypt's campaign is effectively over within five days thanks to second-half strikes by Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba, and an Ahmed Fathi own goal.
    The win leaves Russia top of Group A with six points, while a second loss in as many games means Egypt's World Cup will end in disappointment.
    Egypt have to hope for the unlikely on Wednesday -- a Saudi Arabia victory over Uruguay -- if they are to have any chance of getting beyond the group stages. Should Saudi Arabia fail to beat the South Americans, Russia will qualify for the last 16 and Egypt will be eliminated.
    There was to be no happy ending for Salah at Russia 2018.
    Read More

    Not Salah's night

    Much of the conversation before the match focused on Salah, Liverpool's standout player, the winner of numerous end-of-season awards and a player who had scored a record-breaking amount of goals in his debut campaign for the English Premier League side.
    Having not fully recovered from the shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the 25-year-old missed Egypt's opening game defeat by Uruguay.
    For this crucial second match his country expected, perhaps too much, though this is a man who was involved in 58 goals in 52 games (44 goals, 14 assists) for Liverpool and scored five times in the qualifying campaign for the Pharaohs.
    It is not without reason that Salah is called the "happiness maker" in his home village and nicknamed the "Egyptian King" by Liverpool fans, but the 25-year-old lacked match sharpness after sustaining a shoulder injury in that final on May 26.
    In a drab first half which the hosts -- buoyed by a raucous home support -- edged, Salah had just the one chance -- a shot which went wide on the turn from the edge of the box. He made a number of neat passes, but his 19 touches in the first half was the fewest made by any Egyptian outfield player.
    He did find the net from the penalty spot after the VAR became involved in awarding Egypt a spotkick for a foul by Roman Zobnin on Salah after the referee had initially deemed the transgression to be a freekick, but the 73rd-minute penalty came too late.
    Salah scores from the spot to open his World Cup scoring account.
    Free-scoring Russia

    Russia attempted to capitalize on the aerial prowess of the 6ft 4in Dzyuba but Egypt's defence held firm -- until the opening seconds of the second half at least when Ahmed Fathi scored the fifth own goal of this tournament.
    Zobnin's wayward long-range shot struck Fathi and arrowed into the bottom corner of goal via the defender's leg and from there on the hosts dominated.
    The vast majority of the 64,000 fans inside the St Petersburg stadium were cheering Russia
    Two goals within three minutes effectively secured victory for a Russian team which had received a congratulatory message from Russian president Vladimir Putin following their sensational 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
    Cheryshev stabbed home a Mario Fernandes pull-back while Dzyuba brilliantly controlled a long ball and beat defender, Ali Gabr, before shooting beyond Mohamed Elshenawy.
    The home fans were jubilant as their team, the lowest ranked in this tournament at 70 in the world, secured only their second win in nine games and took a firm step into the last-16 having failed to reach the knockout stages in three previous attempts.
    Their eight goals from their opening two games is a joint-record for a host nation, equaling a marker set by Italy in 1934.
    Egypt, much like Liverpool in the Champions League final after Salah had departed the field injured before halftime, were left to wonder what might have been had their talisman been fully fit.

