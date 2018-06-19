Several people suffer minor injuries in small London Tube explosion

London (CNN) Several people were treated for injuries after a reported minor explosion in the Southgate station of the London Underground rail network, the British Transport Police said Tuesday.

London Ambulance Service tweeted that its responders treated three people at the scene for minor injuries and two people were transported to hospitals.

Metropolitan Police tweeted that "specialist officers" had examined the station and it appeared that the cause of the explosion, which occurred just after 7 p.m. local time, was a battery short circuit.

Transport police said the incident was not terror related. Police earlier had said they were responding to reports of a suspicious package.