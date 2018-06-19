Trump tweets target Germany for second time in 2 days

(CNN) Germany found itself the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's Twitter feed for the second time in two days on Tuesday.

On Monday, the President tweeted that crime in Germany was "way up" and that "people in Germany are turning against their leadership."

On Tuesday, he doubled down by insisting that crime had climbed more than 10% since Germany allowed in more than a million asylum seekers starting in 2015.

In fact, total crime in Germany is at its lowest point in 30 years, according to the country's Federal Police, dropping in 2017 by nearly 10%.

Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

As for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a weekend poll by ARD Media showed that she remains the most popular politician in Germany with a 50% approval rating. Merkel herself barely registered Trump's criticism. "The crime statistics speak for themselves," she said in a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.