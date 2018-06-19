(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron is rarely one to shy away from taking a selfie with the crowds or sharing a high-five, but there is one informality he won't tolerate -- nicknames.

Macron was on an official outing in Paris on Monday when he was greeted by one teenager with a "How's it going, Manu?"

The too-friendly nature of the greeting clearly left Macron perturbed, leading him to promptly chastise the boy in a scene captured on camera and shared across social media, including by the President himself.

Le respect, c'est le minimum dans la République -- surtout un 18 juin, surtout en présence des compagnons de la Libération. Mais cela n'empêche pas d'avoir une conversation détendue -- regardez jusqu'au bout. pic.twitter.com/CWtPDAALhK — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 18, 2018

"No, you can't do that, no, no, no, no," Macron told the boy, who was lined up to meet the head of state during his visit to Mont Valerien fort, where hundreds of members of the French Resistance were executed during World War II.

"Sorry, Mr. President," the teenager said, but that did not save him from being lectured by Macron.

