Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' to get theatrical release

(CNN) Kevin Spacey will be seen on the big screen once again.

Spacey stars in upcoming film "Billionaire Boys Club," based on the true story of an '80s Ponzi scheme. Vertical Entertainment, the distributor of the film, said that despite accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey, they plan to move forward with the project.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person's behavior -- that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in 'Billionaire Boys Club' -- does not tarnish the release of the film," Vertical Entertainment said in a statement to CNN.

"We don't condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences," the company added. "In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person's past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."

