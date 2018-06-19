Rapper Jimmy Wopo gunned down in Pittsburgh

Story highlights Wopo was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood he rapped about

It was the third time in his life he had been shot

(CNN) Rapper Jimmy Wopo was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Pittsburgh neighborhood he helped make famous. He was 21.

Police said they found Wopo and another man shot inside a car shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood. The vehicle was in the middle of the street and had been struck several times.

Both men were transported to a local hospital where the rapper later died. Police said the other victim, who was not identified in a press release, was transported in stable condition.

Police said the shooting is currently being investigated and initial reports indicate it was an isolated incident.

