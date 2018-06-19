Andy Cohen on those John Mayer dating rumors

Were you surprised that people thought you two are dating?

Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.

You two aren't dating though, right?

Right [we aren't dating].

What are you looking for in a partner?

Someone who is like John Mayer. Just kidding. What am I looking for? I'm looking for someone strong, independent, smart, who has their own thing going on.

Are you wanting to stay away from dating someone in Hollywood?

I would like someone to have their own thing going on. I don't care, I'm not looking for someone who is in entertainment.

From the outside you look like you have it all. Do you feel completely fulfilled career-wise?

I'm pretty good, everything is going pretty good right now. Looking to expand my book imprint but otherwise, I'm just kind of building on everything I have going on.

When it comes to 'Housewives,' what do you think of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star, Teresa Giudice pursuing her body building dreams?

I think it's great. It's going to be on the next season of the show. She was really serious about her body last season, so it seemed actually, weirdly the logical next step.

Who were your five most-recent calls to?

My executive producer, John Hickey, the actor, Facetime last night with John Mayer at two in the morning, Liza, an old friend and my friend, Lynn, who is a producer at ABC news. I was her intern when I worked at CBS. We are still very close friends.

What do you do when you come home to unwind?

Honestly, I do not turn on the TV when I come home to unwind. I hang out with my dog, and I walk my dog, and I snuggle with my dog, and I put on music and that's what I do. I just kind of hang out with music and my dog, Wacha.

You recently kicked off a new campaign with Wacha and Purina ONE. You've talked about how Wacha is a rescue dog. Why would you encourage others to adopt from a shelter?

There are so many amazing dogs that need homes. I think rescue dogs -- there's the old adage, they're rescuing you and you're rescuing them -- but I think they know they're being rescued. My dog knows 100 percent. He's just a grateful dog, and I had never had a dog. The first day I got him, we got back to my apartment and we were hanging out and he went and got his leash and picked it up to show me that he had to go to the bathroom. He was already crate-trained, which was pretty amazing. I was like, 'Oh my God, this dog wants to make this work, he's trying hard.' It was amazing.

What is Andy Cohen's life motto?

The words that I live by are just to follow your passion and your passion will lead you to happiness.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.